Beth Tate To Receive Trailblazer Award At 10th Annual LMGI Awards

Veteran location scout Beth Tate (Twilight, Beverly Hills 90210) will be honored by the Location Managers Guild International with this year’s Trailblazer Award at the 10th Annual LMGI Awards. The ceremony is set for Saturday, August 26 at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Tate is being recognized for her trailblazing work in the inception, formation, and continued support of the Location Managers Guild International, as well as her stellar location scouting career.

“The LMGI is extremely honored to recognize Beth Tate as one of its founding forces. She has been supporting location professionals over the past two decades and is most deserving to be recognized with this year’s LMGI Trailblazer Award,” said LMGI Awards Committee Chairs John Rakich, LMGI President, and Robin Citrin, Supervising Location Manager, who made the announcement.

The LMGI Trailblazer Award recognizes an individual whose efforts and innovations elevate the status of location professionals.

The concept of the LMGI evolved out of the photography exhibit, “In the Zone: Los Angeles through the Eyes of Location Scouts,” that Tate co-produced to educate the Hollywood community about what location professionals do and their significant role in production. The successful exhibit became the launching pad for what would later become the LMGI, and the Guild was incorporated in 2003. Tate spent the next ten years building the membership, creating the Guild’s website, and producing one of the production industry’s first cell phone apps, a resource guide of location vendors.

Tate also worked as a line producer, production manager and location manager in a time when few women held those positions. She studied film at the University of Texas and was hired by the local PBS affiliate in Electrical, Sound and Set Decoration. She later worked as an electrician on Norman Lear’s All in the Family.

She also began to make her own films including China Lake, a short which she wrote and produced. Additionally, she has worked on numerous films for filmmakers David Giler, Sam Peckinpah, William Friedkin, Michael Tolkin, Danny DeVito, Danny Boyle and Stuart Cornfeld, among others.

The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support “above and beyond” during the production process. In addition to the Trailblazer Award, honorary Awards include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, and Eva Monley Award, which are yet to be announced.



