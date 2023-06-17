‘Berlin’: Netflix Reveals New Teaser For ‘Money Heist’ Spinoff

Netflix is expanding the universe of its popular Spanish drama series Money Heist, otherwise known as La Casa De Papel.

The streamer revealed a first look at the spinoff series Berlin, which centers around the popular character also known as Andrés de Fonollosa (played by Pedro Alonso), during the fan event in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday.

Berlin is the second-in-command of the Royal Mint of Spain heist and also planned the Bank of Spain heist, which he shared with The Professor and Palermo. The teaser introduces audiences to Berlin’s latest heist to rob one of the top auction houses in Paris.

Watch the full teaser above. Berlin is expected to debut on Netflix in December.

Money Heist was created by Alex Pina and tells the story of the heists through the perspective of one of the robbers, Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero. It also stars Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa.

Pina, who has an overall deal with Netflix, exec produces the series, which was originally commissioned by Spain’s Antena 3, alongside Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato and Nacho Manubens.