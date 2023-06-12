‘First Time Female Director’s Benito Skinner Signs With Range

EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of the Tribeca Festival premiere of First Time Female Director, the Chelsea Peretti comedy in which he stars opposite Peretti, Megan Mullally, Blake Anderson and Megan Stalter, actor, comedian and writer Benito Skinner has signed with Range Media Partners for representation.

Peretti’s first feature, which she wrote, directed and produced, follows her playwright Sam, working on the Glendale, CA theater scene, as she takes over as the director of a production following a male helmer’s firing due to inappropriate behavior. The film is set to premiere tonight at the SVA Theatre at 333 W 23rd St, New York, NY at 5:00 p.m.

Related Story ‘Beef’ Star Joseph Lee Signs With Anonymous Content

Skinner first garnered recognition for for his celebrity impressions and original characters under his internet persona Benny Drama, having collaborated in the digital space with such A-listers as Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston, among others.

He’s currently in development on Overcompensating, a series inspired by his own life for Prime Video and A24, which follows a young football player navigating his sexuality. Skinner is among the exec producers on the project, as are recording artist Charli XCX and Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby Productions.

Previously seen acting in Peacock’s Queer as Folk reboot, the dark comedy series Search Party for the platform previously known as HBO Max, and Uni’s gay rom-com Bros, Skinner currently hosts the popular podcast Ride (fka Obsessed) with fellow comedian and real-life best friend Mary Beth Barone.

The multi-hyphenate was nominated for an MTV Movie & TV Award for Breakthrough Social Star in 2021, and subsequently went on to be included on Forbes’ 2022 Top Creators list, as well as its 2023 30 Under 30 Social Media list. He continues to be represented by WME.