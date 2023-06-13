‘Time’: Bella Ramsey Prison Drama Boarded By BritBox North America For Season 2, Reveals More Cast

Bella Ramsey-starring BBC prison drama Time has added BritBox North America as co-producer and revealed more cast plus first-look image (above).

BritBox also co-produced Season 1 of the heartwrenching show, which starred Sean Bean and Stephen Graham and won two BAFTAs in 2022.

Joining The Last of Us star Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance and former Time Lord Jodie Whittaker are BAFTA-award winner Sophie Willan, Julie Graham (Shetland), Alicia Forde (Waterloo Road), Lisa Millett (The A Word), Faye McKeever (The Responder), Kayla Meikle (The Capture), James Corrigan (This Is Going to Hurt), Nicholas Nunn (Clique) and Maimuna Memon (Sherwood).

The three-parter, which is penned by Jimmy McGovern and Helen Black, will move to life inside a women’s prison called Carlingford, where Kelsey (Ramsey), Orla (Whittaker) and Abi (Lawrance) are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. With the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.

“Jimmy McGovern delivered an incredible first series of Time and the second instalment shares the same quality of stellar casting and storytelling,” said Reemah Sakaan, CEO BritBox International. “This extraordinary line-up of female actors represents some of the best British talent on screen today, and we can’t wait to share it with viewers in North America.”

Time is made and sold by BBC Studios. Additional funding and support comes from the Liverpool Film Office. The series is produced by Mark Hedges (Hanna), with executive producers Priscilla Parish, Michael Parke and Andrew Morrissey for BBC Studios, Lucy Richer for the BBC and McGovern.