Singer Bebe Rexha Struck By Tossed Cell Phone At Manhattan Concert; Audience Member Charged With Assault

Singer Bebe Rexha was struck by a cell phone thrown from a man in the audience at Rexha’s rooftop concert in the South Street Seaport neighborhood of Lower Manhattan.

According to local reports, Rexha was transported to a nearby hospital and received three stitches following the phone-tossing incident.

Local ABC affiliate WABC reports that 27-year-old concertgoer Nicolas Malvagna of Manalapan, New Jersey, was charged with assault. Malvagna is in police custody and is expected to be arraigned later Monday.

Today, Rexha posted two photos on her Instagram page, with one showing a blackened left eye beneath two strips of surgical tape. The second photo shows a small, red scar just below her left eyebrow.

“I’m good,” the singer writes in a brief message accompanying the photos. In the first photo, Rexha smiles and gives a thumbs-up gesture.

The incident occurred during Rexha’s preformance at The Rooftop at Pier 17 around 10 p.m. Sunday. The Rooftop venue offers a popular slate of summer concerts. Upcoming shows include Nickel Creek, Bryson Tiller, T-Pain, Barenaked Ladies, and others.

Rexha recently released Bebe, her self-titled third studio album, which contains her hit collaboration with David Guetta titled “I’m Good (Blue).”