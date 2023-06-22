‘We Might Regret This’: BBC Greenlights Relationship Comedy-Drama From ‘Stath Lets Flats’ Indie Roughcut & Village Roadshow

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC has greenlit a comedy-drama about a Canadian tetraplegic moving to London from Stath Lets Flats producer Roughcut TV in association with Village Roadshow Television.

In the Catastrophe-esque We Might Regret This, Freya, played by the show’s co-writer Kyla Harris, moves to the English capital to live with Abe (Killing Eve and Smack the Pony’s Darren Boyd). Abe thinks he’s an old dog that can learn new tricks but Freya requires constant PAs who are always present and, after failing to find the right person for this intimate role, invites chaotic and impulsive best friend Jo (Elena Saurel) to take the job.

The show is inspired by the lives of Harris and co-writer Lee Getty, who said it will be about the “messiest and most joyous lived experiences of friendship, love and disability.”

We Might Regret This was initially reported to be in development as a Channel 4 pilot. Boyd’s former Smack the Pony co-star Sally Phillips is also starring alongside Hugh Coles and Aasiya Shah.

BBC Comedy Commissioning Director Jon Petrie said: “Kyla and Lee have created something special, and we look forward to seeing them bring this incredibly personal, funny story to life.”

Roughcut has had success in recent years with BAFTA-winning hits including Stath Lets Flats and Big Boys, both for Channel 4. The producer most recently landed a separate BBC order for family comedy Things You Should Have Done, while it has been shopping Jamie Demetriou’s Stath to U.S. networks.

The involvement of Village Roadshow, which will lead conversations with U.S. broadcasters, marks a rare co-production credit for a U.S. producer on a British-originated show. We Might Regret This hasn’t landed a U.S. network as of yet.

Village Roadshow EVP Alix Jaffe said: “The show’s concept is incredibly original and made even richer by the lived experiences of Kyla and Lee. We could not have asked for better partners than Roughcut TV and the BBC as Village Roadshow Television continues growing its global television footprint.”

Show is produced by Inez Gordon and EPs for Roughcut are Ash Atalla, Alex Smith and Rebecca Murrell. The BBC Commissioning Editor is Tanya Qureshi.