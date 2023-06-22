BBC Studios Buys STV, Scandi Firm Behind Local Versions Of ‘The Office’ & ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

BBC Studios has bought STV, the Copenhagen-based producer of a local Scandinavian remake of The Office. The Scandi company will be rebranded under a BBC Studios moniker.

This marks a step change for the British producer, which to this point has had formats licensing and co-production operations in Scandinavia, primarily through an agreement with Banijay.

The STV deal, financial terms of which were not disclosed, builds out the BBC’s production capabilities in Scandinavia. STV is based in Denmark but has offices in Norway and Sweden.

The company is behind original shows such as Big Love and Get Lost Honey and is the local producer for formats such as Long Lost Family, Wheel of Fortune and Bargain King. It also makes long-running scripted series The First Years in Denmark.

The news comes after BBC Studios and Banijay mutually agreed to end their local first-look formats agreement at the end of March. That pact led to local versions of Dancing With The Stars across the Nordics, The Great Bake Off in Sweden and The Dementia Choir in Denmark and Norway, with Banijay the local producer. The pair will continue to make those shows under the same production agreement.

STV three existing bases will be rebranded as BBC Studios Nordic Productions and the regional MD, Daniel Svarts, will report into Jan Salling, Head of BBC Studios Nordic.

BBC Studios Nordic Productions will produce local adaptations of the unscripted and scripted formats in the BBC Studios catalogue, and develop original IP. BBC Studios will also distribute and produce STV formats outside of Scandinavia.

“There is a huge affinity and affection in the region for the BBC brand and a growing demand for our content locally,” said Matt Forde, Managing Director of International Production and Formats at BBC Studio. “Establishing a wide ranging production presence in the region has been a long-held ambition and a natural evolution for the business after several years of successful format licensing and co-production.

“Becoming a fully-independent local producer will allow us to have wider creative conversations and to act on the opportunity to develop and export original creative IP from Scandinavia to the wider international market. This acquisition cements us as an international producer of scale.”

“STV has been my baby and my business for thirty-six years,” said STV founder René Szczyrbak.”To pass on the company was a major decision, but handing over the keys to BBC Studios feels right and makes me extremely proud as the BBC brand has always been synonymous with outstanding quality. I’m equally proud that the entire management team under the leadership of Daniel Svarts will remain in place to provide continuity for our important relationships in the market. I will continue to support the team and the company in any way possible.”

BBC Studios now has production bases in 10 countries and is adaptations of British shows such as Dancing With The Stars (aka Strictly Come Dancing), Bake Off, Weakest Link, Luther, Doctor Foster and Ghosts.