‘What It Feels Like For A Girl’: BBC Orders “Anarchic Y2K” Drama Based On Paris Lees Memoir

Paris Lees
Paris Lees BBC

The BBC has commissioned an adaptation of journalist and campaigner Paris Lees’ memoirs.

What It Feels Like For a Girl, which is also the name of the book, will be an eight-part series for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer that’s billed as a “wild, anarchic spin on a coming-of-age drama” inspired by Lees’ story.

Here’s the synopsis: “It’s a new millennium – Madonna, Moloko and Basement Jaxx top the charts, and there’s a whole world to explore. But teenager Byron is stuck in a small working-class town that hasn’t been the same since the coal mine shut in the ’80s. Sick of mam, sick of dad, sick of being beaten up for “talkin’ like a poof.” Sick of everyone shuffling about like the living dead, going on about kitchens they’re too skint to do up and marriages they’re too scared to leave. Byron needs to get away, and doesn’t care how.”

The story will then follow Byron’s escape to Nottingham’s underworld and discovery of the East Midlands’ “premier podium-dancer-cum-hellraiser” Lady Die, who adopts Byron into her family of hilarious and chaotic troublemakers in the UK’s early 2000s club scene.

Lees is adapting the story with Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life) taking on lead director duties. Hera Pictures (Mary & George, Temple) is producing. Both are executive producers alongside Liza Marshall and Ron O’Berst for Hera Pictures, with Nawfal Faizullah for the BBC. 

Filming kicks off next year.

Journalist and writer Lees is one of the UK’s LGBTQIA+ community’s most prominent figures, described by i-D magazine as “the voice of a generation.” She called What If Feels Like For a Girl “a deeply personal project.”

“I’m excited, hysterical, thrown and overblown with bliss, but most of all I’m just having so much fun bringing this universe to life in a visual medium,” she added. “It’s a primal scream — from the depths of a council estate — against a world that would prefer people who don’t fit the norm didn’t exist. But we do and we’re not going away, we’re not apologising and we’re not shutting up.”

