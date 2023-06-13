‘Basketball Wives’ Renewed For Season 11 At VH1

VH1 has renewed Basketball Wives for Season 11 with OG star Evelyn Lozada returning to the court after taking a season-long break.

Also returning for the new season that will start airing this fall are MVPs Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Brooke Bailey, along with a guest appearance from executive producer Shaunie Henderson.

Joining the show in the upcoming season are Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac’Eil Duckworth and Clayanna Warthen.

This new season of Basketball Wives promises sisterhood, growth, and adversity as new and returning cast members continue to evolve and face life’s challenges head-on. As successful businesswomen, philanthropists and moms, these ladies continue to navigate life, love, relationships, and everything in between, putting their new and existing bonds to the test.

Basketball Wives is produced by Truly Original and Shed Media. Shaunie Henderson also serves as an executive producer From Truly Original, the executive producers are Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Ronica Wynder, Jamail Shelton, and Katie Sole. For VH1, Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, and Mimi Blanchard serve as executive producers.

The Basketball Wives franchise dates back to 2010 and was set in Miami running for five seasons. The current incarnation of the show began as an LA spinoff of the franchise starting in 2011. It was in Season 6 that VH1 retooled the show and dropped the city’s name and started airing it under the original moniker Basketball Wives.