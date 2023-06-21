Barney Slobodin Joins Rain Management & Production Company

EXCLUSIVE: Rain has brought in talent/lit manager and producer Barney Slobodin. He will start in July. Slobodin joins Rain from Cavalry Media, where he helped launch a management division.

On the lit side, he represents Mitchell LaFortune (Kandahar), Benjamin Klein (Winning Time), David Schickler (Banshee), directors Miguel Ortega/Tran Ma (The Ningyo), Tiffanie Hsu (Waterschool) and second unit director, Tim Connolly (Old Man). His acting clients include Ryder McLaughlin (North Hollywood), Mikayla Bartholomew (King Richard), Oliver Cooper (Project X) and Nadiv Molcho (Transatlantic).

Slobodin produced New York Emmy-winning documentary 62,000:1 Three Teams, One City, One Year, about the historic stretch in 1969 when the New York Mets, Jets and Knicks all won championships, for Basil Iwanyk’s sports division, Game1 and SportsNet New York.

Prior to expanding into management, Slobodin worked at Iwanyk’s Thunder Road. He started as an assistant and rose over six years to become VP of Production & Development. He was involved in the productions of John Wick 1 and 2, the Sicario franchise, Wind River, The Current War, and shepherded the development of Hotel Mumbai, The Informer, Greenland and Bruised.

Slobodin started his career as an intern at Escape Artists and working in Motion Picture Talent at CAA for Matt DelPiano.

“We are so pleased to have Barney join the company,” said Rain COO Rob Wolken. “Not only is it nice to have another ambitious and skilled manager at the company but the addition of Barney specifically, with his exceptional list of clients and excellent producing skills, perfectly complements our goal to become the pre-eminent destination for unique artists.”