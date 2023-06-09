Barbara Palvin Short To Play Taormina; Daniel Kaluuya Partners With Roundhouse; BFI Distribution Acquires Cannes Title; Alan Cumming Celebrated At RTS Scotland

Eva Vik’s ‘Serpentine’ Starring Barbara Palvin To Make European Premiere at Taormina

Eva Vik’s short film Serpentine, starring supermodel Barbara Palvin, will make its European premiere at the 69th edition of Italy’s Taormina Film Festival, running from June 23 to July 1. Czech writer and director Eva Vik explores the possibilities of interspecies development in the film, which was previously nominated for the X Award at the Tribeca Film Festival. Set within a mysterious snake cult, the stylistic body-horror follows attempts to initiate a snake-human hybrid through genetic engineering – creating an extraterrestrial higher power intelligence as a new influential force. Palvin is joined in the cast by Soo Joo Park, and Luke Brandon Field. The film’s official partner is Bulgari brand, and it was produced by Evasion Pictures. The film will play in Taormina’s Influential Shorts program, a special gala event curated by Bella Thorne. “I look forward to welcoming both Eva Vik and Barbara Palvin to the Taormina Film Festival later this month. The short is thought-provoking and we are excited to be presenting it as part of our Influential Shorts evening,” said festival co-Artistic Director Barrett Wissman.

Daniel Kaluuya Partners With London’s Roundhouse

Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya has set a new partnership with London’s Roundhouse, joining the outfit in the newly created role of Associate Artistic Director. As part of the partnership, Kaluuya, who was raised close to the Roundhouse in Camden, London, will establish a new youth theatre company, Centre 59. The company will support young people from all backgrounds to develop their passion and skills in the performing arts. Announcing the partnership, Kaluuya said: “After attending drama classes at the Roundhouse 20 years ago, establishing Centre 59 in my first act as Associate Artistic Director is a full circle moment. It is a great opportunity to pay forward what I appreciated receiving in my own youth – and creating Centre 59 is the perfect way to do that. With shared values of community, taking action, and legacy, Roundhouse is the ideal partner. I am excited about how the next generation will be inspired, grow and benefit from what we will all build together.”

BFI Distribution Picks Up Cannes Critics’ Week Title ‘Ama Gloria’

BFI Distribution has acquired Marie Amachoukeli’s Cannes Critics’ Week opener Ama Gloria from Pyramide International. The pic follows six-year-old Cléo (Louise Mauroy-Panzani), who loves her nanny Gloria (Ilça Moreno Zego) more than anything. But when Gloria must suddenly return to Cape Verde to care for her own children, Cléo makes her promise that they will see each other very soon. Gloria invites Cléo to her island, and the two must make the most of their last summer together. The pic is produced by Céline Sciamma’s regular contributor Bénédicte Couvreur. Amachoukeli previously won the Camera d’Or at Cannes for her first feature Party Girl, co-directed by Claire Burger and Samuel Theis. Stuart Brown, BFI Head of Programme & Acquisitions, described Amachoukeli as an “exciting and potent voice in world cinema.”

‘The Traitors’ Host Alan Cumming Celebrated At RTS Scotland Awards

The Traitors U.S. host Alan Cumming was handed a special gong at last night’s RTS Scotland Awards, celebrating the best Scottish TV of the past year. Cumming, who starred in the likes of the Spy Kids franchise and presented the U.S. version of the smash mystery format, was credited for being “one of Scotland’s most extraordinary and versatile performers.” Having made his first film in the nation when he was 20, Cumming said he “owes my whole career to Scotland.” Elsewhere, Tony Curran won Best Actor for his role in BBC drama Mayflies, and Best Actress went to The Scotts’ Shauna MacDonald. The coveted Best Drama award was handed to the 20th-anniversary episode of the long-running BBC soap River City.