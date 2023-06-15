You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Banijay Buys Live Events Outfit That Says It Has “Organized The Highest Number Of Olympic Games Ceremonies”

Olympic Games

Banijay has moved into the live events space by acquiring a majority stake in the company that claims to have “organized the highest number of Olympic Games ceremonies.”

The acquisition of Balich Wonder Studio will lead to a “differentiated offering in the media and entertainment space,” according to Peaky Blinders and Big Brother outfit Banijay. Financials were not disclosed but Banijay has taken a majority stake in the company that posted €315M ($340M) revenues in its latest full-year results.

The Italy-headquartered outfit was founded a decade ago and claims to have organized the highest number of Olympic ceremonies along with the latest World Cup, Pan American Games ceremonies in Perù 2019 and Chile 2023, 2014 Sochi Olympic Games closing and Paralympic Games ceremonies.

The company has offices in Europe and the Middle East and has also delivered events for brands including Ferrari, Dolce & Gabbana and Formula 1.

Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti said there is “huge potential for further pioneering growth.”

“In marrying our businesses, we will create a unique universe of globally-spanning premium content, and the world’s most-watched ceremonies and illustrious events – ultimately, a one-stop-shop for creativity,” he added.

Balich Chairman Marco Balich said the pair “share the passion for creativity, the ability to create exceptional content and spread emotions, culture and beauty as pillars for a better world.”

The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions and is anticipated to close in the coming months.

