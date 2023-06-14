Banff Rockie Awards: ‘The Last Of Us’, Craig Robinson & ‘The Traitors’ Honored

The Last of Us walked away from the Banff Rockie Awards with the Program of the Year gong.

Season one of HBO series, which stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, was filmed in Alberta, Canada — the province where the Banff World Media Festival is held, and was awarded at the 2023 Rockie Award Gala yesterday evening.

The Star Trek franchise’s TV legacy was honored with the Buffalo Rock Award, while Craig Robinson received the Peter Ustinov Comedy Award. Robinson is the exec producer and co-star of Peacock comedy Killing It, and was in Canada this week at the festival. Eternal Spring, a Canadian doc, took home the Grand Jury Prize.

Meanwhile, among the international winners was BBC series The Traitors UK, which won Best in Competition Series & Game Shows. The original Traitors format has often been credited with revitalizing the international formats market.

Best Docuseries went to Welcome to Wrexham, the Disney+ doc about the Welsh football team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and zany Channel 4 comedy entertainment series Taskmaster won Best in Comedy & Variety Program.

The lifestyle category went to CBC’s The Big Sex Talk and Nat Geo’s Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller took home Best Crime & Investigative Program. Best Comedy Series: English Language went to BBC comedy Cunk on Earth.