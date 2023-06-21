Bad Bunny’s Spider-Man Universe Movie ‘El Muerto’ Pulled From Sony Release Schedule

Sony Pictures said Wednesday that it has removed from its release date schedule El Muerto, the Bad Bunny-starring Spider-Man spinoff movie that is being directed by Jonas Cuarón. The Columbia Pictures pic is set to be the first time a Latino character leads a Marvel live-action film.

The studio had previously set El Muerto to hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Today, it said that slot will be filled with The Book of Clarence, the Jeymes Samuel-directed pic starring LaKeith Stanfield hailing from Legendary Pictures. It had been slated for a September 22, 2023 release.

The third domino to move is Dumb Money, the GameStop pic starring Paul Dano. That Columbia film will now move up from its October 20, 2023 date to slide into the September 22 slot.

Sony and Marvel set Cuarón to direct El Muerto in October. At the time it was in early development, with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer writing the script about El Muerto, a character within Spider-Man’s universe. In Marvel lore, he is an antihero and the son of a luchador next in line to inherit the ancestral power of “El Muerto.”

Deadline has reached out to Sony for more details on the move to unset it.

The Book of Clarence marks Samuel’s follow-up to his Western The Harder They Fall, which won him a BAFTA. He wrote, directed, produced and composed the new pic, which is inspired by classic Hollywood epics set in Biblical times. Stanfield plays Clarence, a down-on-his-luck denizen of Jerusalem embarking on a misguided attempt to capitalize on the rise of celebrity and influence of the Messiah for his own personal gain. The journey that leads him on an exploration of the idea of faith and to an unexpected path of his own.

Omar Sy, RJ Cyler, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Anna Diop, Teyana Taylor, David Oyelowo, Alfre Woodard and Marianne Jean-Baptiste also star along with Caleb McLaughlin, Babs Olusanmokun, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Nicholas Pinnock, Micheal Ward, Chase Dillon, Tom Glynn-Carney and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

Dumb Money retells the true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop into the world’s hottest company. Dano stars with Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Seth Rogen.

The film is directed by Craig Gillespie from script by Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo based on Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network.