‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Netflix Releases First Look Photos & Teaser Of Live-Action Series Ahead Of 2024 Release — Tudum

Netflix released its first look of the Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series. Appearing at the streamer’s Tudum global fan event in São Paulo, Brazil, the cast previewed a teaser featuring the elements, which you can see in the video posted above.

Kiawentiio (Katara), Ian Ousley (Sokka), Dallas Liu (Prince Zuko) and Gordon Cormier (Aang) make up the cast of the series set to drop in 2024.

The series is an adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series of the same name. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim, Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct.

Avatar: The Last Airbender takes place in a world that is divided into four nations: the Water Tribes, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads. “Benders” are people that have the ability to telekinetically manipulate and control the element corresponding to their nation, using gestures based on Chinese martial arts. The “Avatar” is the only individual with the ability to bend all four elements.

Take a peek at the first-look images of the cast below.

Kiawentiio as Katara in episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Kiawentiio as Katara in episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Robert Falconer/Netflix
Ian Ousley as Sokka in episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Ian Ousley as Sokka in episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender Robert Falconer/Netflix
Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko in episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko in episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender Robert Falconer/Netflix
Gordon Cormier as Aang in episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender
Gordon Cormier as Aang in episode 101 of Avatar: The Last Airbender Robert Falconer/Netflix

