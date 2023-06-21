Ava Max Slapped By Stage-Rushing L.A. Concertgoer: “He Scratched The Inside Of My Eye,” Singer Tweets

Singer Ava Max was slapped by a stage-rushing audience member during a Los Angeles concert last night.

The concert-goer was quickly grabbed and shoved offstage by security, but not before hitting Max across the head with an open slap.

“He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” Max tweeted this morning. “He’s never coming to a show again. Thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

The incident, captured on cellphone video and posted on Twitter by some audience members, comes just a couple days after singer Bebe Rexha was struck by a cell phone thrown from a man in the audience at Rexha’s rooftop concert in the South Street Seaport neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. Nicolas Malvagna of Manalapan, New Jersey, was charged with assault.

In the videos, Max can be seen briefly continuing with her show as security pulls the attacker offstage. Information on a possible arrest was not immediately available.

Max, who played a concert in New York City on June 8, is touring to support her latest album Diamonds & Dancefloors. She’s next scheduled to perform at San Francisco’s Fillmore on June 22.