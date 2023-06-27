Ashley Greene & Shawn Ashmore Lead Horror ‘It Feeds’, First On Genre Slate From Productivity Media & Black Fawn Films

EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Greene (Twilight Saga) and Shawn Ashmore (X-Men series) are set to lead horror movie It Feeds, the first in a proposed ten-picture genre slate from LA-based companies Productivity Media Inc (PMI) and Black Fawn Films.

Currently in production, It Feeds will tell the story of a young girl who insists that a malevolent entity is feeding on her. Greene portrays a clairvoyant therapist who must confront her own personal demons to save the girl before she is taken completely. Ashmore takes on the role of the anguished father, desperately struggling to protect his daughter.

The slate will be curated, developed and produced by Chad Archibald and Cody Calahan’s Black Fawn alongside Productivity Media. Navid McIlhargey will oversee for the latter.

PMI recently completed principal photography on Jack Huston’s directorial debut Day Of The Fight, starring Michael Pitt, Ron Perlman, and Joe Pesci. In post are Borderline, starring Samara Weaving and Ray Nicholson; Queen of Bones, starring Julia Butters, Jacob Tremblay, Taylor Schilling, and Martin Freeman; Some Other Woman, directed by Joel David Moore; and Littlemouth, Isabelle Fuhrman, Josh Hutcherson, and Dennis Quaid.

Black Fawn’s credits include genre pics Vicious Fun, Death Valley and The Oak Room.

“We have been aware of Black Fawn for some time and are truly excited to create this long term partnership. This slate of genre pictures adds to the breadth of films we want to bring to audiences worldwide,” said McIlhargey.

“We are beyond thrilled to embark on this new venture with PMI, creating a unique brand of genre films that will not only engage and terrify but pull at the heart strings of our audience,” said Calahan.

Archibald added: “This slate won’t just include horror films — there will be content specifically crafted for today’s audiences, blending genres to shock and surprise viewers.”

PMI’s William G. Santor commented: “The team at Black Fawn is a perfect addition to the partnerships Productivity is creating around the world that center on content creators who are best of breed. We look forward to working side by side with them for years to come crafting compelling entertainment.”

Ashley Greene is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment. Shawn Ashmore is repped by Gersh and Artistry Management.