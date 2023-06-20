Sugar23 Signs ‘Wild Beauty’ Filmmaker Ashley Avis

EXCLUSIVE: Following the release of her critically acclaimed documentary Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West, filmmaker Ashley Avis has taken on new management over at Sugar23.

Earlier this year earning Avis a Special Congressional Commendation from Congresswoman Dina Titus, Mustang Spirit came about following her writing, directing and editing of Black Beauty, a Disney+ film adaptation of the classic Anna Sewell novel, that starred Kate Winslet, Mackenzie Foy and Iain Glen.

The doc made by Avis and team over the course of a five-year journey of over 20,000 miles, which had her chronicling wild horses within the diverse landscapes of 13 different states, was a means for her to explore both the stunning natural beauty of these creatures and controversial government treatment of them in the United States. Pic will screen for members of Congress in Washington, D.C. on June 22nd.

A passionate advocate for horses who has written, directed and produced six features and 100+ commercials to date, Avis is currently in post on The Lamb, a film for MBC and Jeremy Bolt that follows an eight-year-old boy who, after the death of his mother, goes on a quest across the Arabian desert to save the orphan lamb he loves.

Avis was most recently tapped to write and direct a reimagining of Wim Wenders’ classic 1987 romantic fantasy City of Angels for Warner Bros, Atlas Entertainment and Perez Pictures, with Charles Roven, Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley and Paul Perez aboard to produce. The latest from the multi-hyphenate will follow an angel in New York City as she falls in love with the lonely jazz musician she is tasked to guide.

Also the Founder & President of the nonprofit The Wild Beauty Foundation, working with children and teens, which develops educational programs to help protect the wild world, while rescuing horses in need, Avis continues to be represented by WME and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.