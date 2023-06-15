You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Apple’s Matthew Vaughn Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’ Set For February Release Through Universal

Apple Original Films and Matthew Vaughn’s MARV has set the release schedule for Vaughn’s spy thriller Argylle. The film will be released in theaters worldwide, in partnership with Universal Pictures, on February 2, 2024, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Argylle follows the globe-trotting adventures of super-spy Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations. Pic stars Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

Directed by Vaughn, Argylle is scripted by Jason Fuchs. The film is produced by Cloudy Productions and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs. Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach serve as executive producers.

