Apple TV+ Procures ‘Reese Enterprises’, Drama About Roommates Who Accidentally Created Life-Saving Device

Reese Enterprises and Christina Cooper
Reese Enterprises and Christina Cooper Apple TV; JC Olivera/Getty Images for Christina Cooper

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ is to explore why you never go into business with friends.

The streamer has acquired Reese Enterprises, a biographical drama about a failing product design major and his three roommates in South Florida who accidentally creates a life-saving medical device. After getting a little taste of money, the business partners slowly begin to turn on each other.

Emerging talent Jacob Grehl is writer-director and Christina Cooper is producing. Luca Pietro and Michael Girgenti star.

We hear Apple TV+ is planning a July release date for the low-budget film, which comes from JYG Productions.

Producer Cooper is known for roles in The Perfect Love Storm, Dear White People and South Central Love.

