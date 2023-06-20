Apple TV+ Procures ‘Reese Enterprises’, Drama About Roommates Who Accidentally Created Life-Saving Device

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ is to explore why you never go into business with friends.
The streamer has acquired Reese Enterprises, a biographical drama about a failing product design major and his three roommates in South Florida who accidentally creates a life-saving medical device. After getting a little taste of money, the business partners slowly begin to turn on each other.
Emerging talent Jacob Grehl is writer-director and Christina Cooper is producing. Luca Pietro and Michael Girgenti star.
We hear Apple TV+ is planning a July release date for the low-budget film, which comes from JYG Productions.
Producer Cooper is known for roles in The Perfect Love Storm, Dear White People and South Central Love.
