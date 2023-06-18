APA Lays Off Several Music Agents, Including Department Head Bruce Solar

EXCLUSIVE: APA’s Head of Music Bruce Solar is among a few music agents who are leaving the agency. A replacement for Solar will be announced shortly.

“In the past year we have added 21 agents including many that joined our touring department. This past week we notified a handful of agents, most of whose contracts were expiring in 2023, that we weren’t going to renew their deals in order to give them time to find their next opportunity,” a rep for APA said in a statement to Deadline. “We appreciate all that they have contributed to APA and wish them the very best going forward.”

Related Story 'Swagger' Star Isaiah Hill Signs With APA

APA’s music/touring operation has been going through a transition. In addition to the rapid expansion with the hires of senior agents from ICM, CAA and UTA who brought more than 200 artists, the department also promoted six in February.

The departures come as the writers strike nears its 50th day. APA last week laid off several assistants. APA and Verve, which has laid off most of its assistants and three agents, also are the two known agencies that have implemented temporary salary reductions for top agents and executives.

Courtesy APA

Solar joined APA as EVP Worldwide Music in 2015 after a 14-year career at The Agency Group. He was promoted to partner and Co-Head of Worldwide Music in 2018 and became solo Head of Music in 2021. Solar’s roster of clients has included Radical Face, EELS, Family of the Year, Blondie, Brian Wilson, Smokey Robinson, The Zombies, Cake, The O’Jays and Liz Brasher among others.