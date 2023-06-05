Anthony Ramos Says He’ll Play Mozart In Broadway ‘Amadeus’ Revival

Anthony Ramos, the In the Heights star who’ll soon be seen on the big screen in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, revealed in a podcast today that he’s signed on to star as Mozart in a Broadway revival of Peter Shaffer’s 1979 play Amadeus.

“I am excited about going back to Broadway,” Ramos said on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast today. “I signed on to do Amadeus on Broadway, to play Mozart.” The actor said the production is still looking to cast the Salieri role.

No additional details were shared about the production.

Amadeus is a non-musical and fictionalized account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. First performed in 1979 in London, a subsequent Broadway production, starring Tim Curry as Mozart and Ian McKellen as Salieri, won the 1981 Tony Award for Best Play. Shaffer then adapted his play for the 1984 film starring F. Murray Abraham (in an Oscar-winning performance) as Salieri and Tom Hulce as Mozart.

The play was most recently revived on Broadway in 1999 in a production starring Michael Sheen as Mozart and David Suchet as Salieri.

Listen to the Ramos-Maron interview here. The Amadeus news comes around the 50:55 mark.