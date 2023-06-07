You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

#PayUpHollywood Relaunches Financial Aid Fund For Industry Assistants Impacted By Writers Strike

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

SAG-AFTRA Contract Talks Officially Begin Following Strike-Authorization Vote
Read the full story

Anthony Hopkins Returns To UTA

Sir Anthony Hopkins Rob Latour

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins has signed with UTA.

Hopkins had spent the 2010s at agency before briefly leaving to try something different but after just a year he is returning to UTA for representation.

Hopkins had a busy winter reuniting with Florian Zeller on The Son which also starred Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern. He also earned strong reviews in the Focus Features drama Armageddon Time starring Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong and directed by James Gray. In 2021, he took home his second Oscar for best Actor in Zeller’s The Father.

Hopkins’ expansive body of work spans more than 60 years and includes such films as Silence of the Lambs which won him his first Oscar for playing the iconic Hannibal Lecter, Nixon, Amistad, Remains of the Day, All The King’s Men, Thor and The Two Popes.

He continues to be represented by attorney Mitch Smelkinson. He was previously repped by CAA.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad