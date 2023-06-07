Anthony Hopkins Returns To UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins has signed with UTA.

Hopkins had spent the 2010s at agency before briefly leaving to try something different but after just a year he is returning to UTA for representation.

Hopkins had a busy winter reuniting with Florian Zeller on The Son which also starred Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern. He also earned strong reviews in the Focus Features drama Armageddon Time starring Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong and directed by James Gray. In 2021, he took home his second Oscar for best Actor in Zeller’s The Father.

Hopkins’ expansive body of work spans more than 60 years and includes such films as Silence of the Lambs which won him his first Oscar for playing the iconic Hannibal Lecter, Nixon, Amistad, Remains of the Day, All The King’s Men, Thor and The Two Popes.

He continues to be represented by attorney Mitch Smelkinson. He was previously repped by CAA.