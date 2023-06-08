Annecy Hit By Knife Attack On Eve Of Animation Festival

The French city of Annecy was rocked on Thursday by a knife attack against a group of nursery school-age children playing in one of its lakeside parks.

Local media reported that six children and an adult had been injured in the attack by a man, who was quickly immobilized by police.

Three of the victims were reported to be in serious condition.

There were no official details as yet on the identity and motive of the attacker.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was reportedly making an emergency trip to the city in response to the incident.

The attack comes just days before the kick-off of the Annecy International Film Festival, running from June 11 to 17, which will see some 14,000 animation enthusiasts descend on the city.

The incident took place in a large lawned lakefront recreational area known as Le Pâquier which is the site of the festival’s open-air screenings and other events throughout the year.