Anita Baker Drops Babyface From ‘The Songstress Tour’ After “Silently Enduring Cyberbullying”

Anita Baker will continue The Songstress Tour alone after announcing she will no longer have Babyface as a guest on her upcoming shows. The announcement comes after Baker claimed to have been cyberbullied by Babyface’s fans.

“After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act,” she tweeted. “In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made. Blessings.”

Babyface released his own statement saying he was “saddened by the news.”

Related Story Super Bowl LVII: Troy Kotsur Performs National Anthem In Sign Language Alongside Chris Stapleton

“It’s unfortunate and disheartening to see how things have played out via social media,” his statement read. “While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love and respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of her tour.”

It all started on May 10 when Babyface took to Twitter to announce he was not going to perform with Baker despite being confirmed to appear.

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter,” he tweeted. “I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

Babyface’s fans were not thrilled with the last-minute change and seemingly started attacking Baker which led her to tweet the following: “Kenny’s Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour.”

Baker would later follow up with another tweet to clarify that Babyface was only a supporting act.

“Dearest one. You are Not, privy to The Contracts. Yes, Babyface is Special Guest/Support Act, on My Tour. This False Narrative, of A Co-headliner is creating Unrealistic Expectations & Aggression, from his fans towards me. He should tell you guys, the Truth,” read the tweet.

See Baker’s statement below along with her next concert tour dates.