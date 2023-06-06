Skip to main content
SAG-AFTRA Members Approve Strike Authorization Ahead Of Contract Talks
Amazon Orders ‘Angry Birds Mystery Island’ Animated Series; Harvey Guillén, Kate Micucci, Dominic Monaghan, Nasim Pedrad Among Cast

Angry Birds Mystery Island voice cast includes Harvey Guillén, Kate Micucci, Dominic Monaghan, and Nasim Pedrad.
Harvey Guillén, Kate Micucci, Dominic Monaghan, and Nasim Pedrad. Zachariah Schmitt/Gilbert Flores/Mark Gregson/Getty

A new iteration of Angry Birds is heading to Amazon. Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ have announced Angry Birds Mystery Island, a new animated series from Eric Rogers (Futurama) and Titmouse, with Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), Kate Micucci (Scooby-Doo!), Dominic Monaghan (The Lord of the Rings), and Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) among the ensemble cast. The 24-episode first season, which “promises lots of fun, mystery, and adventure with irreverent humor and pop culture references”, will premiere on both Prime Video and Amazon Kids+. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Rogers serves as showrunner, head writer and executive producer of the series.

Angry Birds Mystery Island introduces three new Hatchling characters—”Mia,” “Rosie,” and “Buddy”—and a foreign-exchange piglet named “Hamylton.” These rambunctious tweens receive an all-expenses-paid (and completely un-asked-for) island getaway, when they are mistakenly catapulted onto an uncharted island. Left to explore the exotic sights, smells, and unexplained phenomena of their new environment without any adults around, the ragtag bunch quickly learns that, in order to survive and make it back home, they will need to unlock the mysteries of the island together.

“We’re excited to work with Amazon to add a new chapter to the Hatchlings’ story in Angry Birds Mystery Island,” said Rovio’s head of Brand Licensing, Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala. “I’m sure fans of the Hatchlings will be eager to see them in their own series, with speaking voices for the first time.”

“Working with such a dream team and cast has been the highlight of my career. Together, we are hatching a series full of comedy, heart, and binge-worthy mystery, filled with laugh-out-loud moments,” said Rogers.

“It’s exciting to expand the Angry Birds universe with endearing new characters and multilayered storytelling that speaks equally to kids and kids at heart,” says Veronica Pickett, head of Original Series at Amazon Kids+.

“The Angry Birds captivated people of all ages and became a global phenomenon with the debut of their first game, and their cultural presence has remained steadfast,” says Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon Studios. “We are excited by the opportunity to expand the Hatchlings’ world into a family series for our global customers to enjoy even more stories around these beloved birds.”

Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), Antonio Canobbio (Arlo the Alligator Boy), and Ben Kalina (Harriet the Spy) at Titmouse will executive produce with Rogers. 

