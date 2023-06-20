Andrew Tate To Stand Trial In Romania Over Rape, Human Trafficking

Andrew Tate is to stand trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

According to Reuters, the controversial influencer and internet personality, his brother Tristan and two other Romanian female suspects have been ordered to trial by prosecutors in the nation in which he has lived for six years.

The Tate brothers and two suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have all denied.

The 36-year-old Tate, whose real name is Emory Andrew Tate III, has amassed a huge following in recent years and was most recently interviewed on the BBC.

He was detained in Romania late last year, at which point prosecutors said the four suspects had “appeared to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost.”

The trial will not start immediately. Under Romanian law, the case will be sent to the court’s preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

A spokesperson for the Tates said: “We embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence.”

Tate, who is banned from most social media platforms, is a hugely controversial figure due to his regular diatribes about women and masculinity, leading him to be dubbed ‘the King of toxic masculinity.’

Following his recent BBC interview, he blasted the broadcaster for turning the setpiece into a “hit job,” although, on the other hand, Romanian prosecutors were reported to have criticized the BBC for giving him “VIP treatment.”