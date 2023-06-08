‘Fleabag’s Hot Priest Andrew Scott Takes On Scorching Version Of ‘Uncle Vanya’ By Playing All The Parts

Andrew Scott, the hot priest in Fleabag and Bond villain in Spectre, will dominate the West End in the fall by playing all the roles in Vanya, a new adaptation of Chekhov’s masterpiece Uncle Vanya.

Playwright Simon Stephens, who won major awards for his stage interpretation of Mark Haddon’s best-selling book The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, which played in London and New York, was tasked with shaping Vanya by producers Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt of production house Wessex Grove.

Scott will perform the four leading characters: Vanya; his late sister’s husband, Serebryakov, and his new wife, Yelena; and Sonya, who is Serebryakov’s daughter from his first marriage. There are five other roles –three supporting and two smaller featured parts.

Scott told Deadline that he’s “utterly thrilled” to be returning to the theater for the first time since he did Noel Coward’s Present Laughter at the Old Vic four years ago. “It’s about time,” he told us.

Scott will rehearse with director Sam Yates through the summer, then give the show an out-of-town run at Richmond Theatre between August 28- September 2.

Andrew Scott gives the thumbs up to ‘Vanya.’ (Baz Bamigboye/Deadline)

Vanya then will transfer to the Duke of York’s Theatre in the West End for a limited run from September 15-October 21.

Following his roles in the aforementioned TV show and film, Scott has become a hot theater draw. Roles in Sherlock, His Dark Materials and The Pursuit of Love have helped him achieve matinee-idol status.