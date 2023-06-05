‘And Just Like That…’ Actor Evan Handler Says Kim Cattrall’s Cameo Is “Great” Despite Having “No Contact With Anybody”

Evan Handler, the actor who plays Harry Goldenblatt in Sex and the City and And Just Like That…, is reacting to news of Kim Cattrall’s return to the series.

Earlier this week it was reported that Cattrall was reprising her role as Samantha Jones in Season 2 of the Max series but had no contact with any cast member, something Handler acknowledged.

“I think it is great. I do,” Handler told People about Cattrall returning.

He continued, “Apparently, [her cameo] was shot in the garage somewhere with no contact with anybody, so the only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television.”

Cattrall’s comeback to the show is meant as a one-off and to give closure to fans of the franchise. However, the door was seemingly left open for Cattrall to return, if she so desires, if the show gets picked up for a third season.

Handler also noted that he found out about Cattrall’s cameo the same way everyone did.

Cattrall portrayed Samantha during all six seasons of the HBO series and the two feature films. It was in Sex and the City 2 where the character last appeared. Throughout the first season of And Just Like That…, Samantha was referenced but never seen.

Samantha’s absence on the show is explained as her character having had a fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The two characters have lost touch and are only seen communicating via text messages.

And Just Like That… Season 2 is set to start streaming on June 22 on Max.