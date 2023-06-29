Ana De La Reguera Sets Premiere For Third & Final Season Of Eponymous Vix Series; Drops First Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Ana de la Reguera returns with more hilarity and hijinks in her eponymous series Ana premiering its third and final season on July 12 exclusively via Vix Premium. For the first time, Seasons 1 and 2 will also be available to stream on ViX when Season 3 drops.

“The final season will see Ana starting over, and searching for who she really is and what she wants,” de la Reguera, who is the creator, producer and star of the series, tells Deadline. “At the beginning of Season 3, Ana has lost everything and finds herself sharing a room with her mother in Los Angeles and renting a room out as an Air B&B. She is also trying to focus on her career again to prove she is a serious actress after the events and mishaps of Season 2. She is going back and forth between Mexico and L.A. working on a small play where she’s an understudy. In addition to losing her career, she’s also lost her love and her life.”

She added, “In some ways Ana at the start of Season 3 has nothing, but she also has no attachments either. Looking back on the lessons of the first two seasons, she finally understands everything happened so she could find herself.”

Ana also stars Tina Romero, David Palacio, Ali Gua Gua, Paly Duval and Gabriela Roel, who will be joined by Paralympian Arly Velázquez and Mariana Gajá. This season will also see de la Reguera make her directorial debut with the final two episodes. Marcelo Tovar will lens the first four episodes.

Watch the trailer in full above.