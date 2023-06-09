Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Dropped Out Of ‘Barbie’ Film Project Six Years Ago

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Amy Schumer Chris Polk/Deadline

Amy Schumer wasn’t feeling right about living in Barbie’s dreamhouse. So she chose another career path.

Way back before the current cast of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and director/writer Greta Gerwig were attached to the upcoming summer film Barbie, Schumer was developing the project at Sony as her own vehicle. But in 2017, her involvement ended, and the project moved to Warner Bros.

“They said I was too thin,” Schumer joked Thursday on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome. I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That’s what we said. But it really was just like, creative differences. But there’s a new team behind it and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie.”

Cohen asked Schumer if she felt that first version wasn’t feminist and cool.

“Yeah,” she said.

