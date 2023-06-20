How ‘Yellowjackets’ Costume Designer Amy Parris Kept The Team Warm In The Harsh Winter

Joining in the second season of Yellowjackets, costume designer Amy Parris was tasked with creating the winter apparel for the stranded soccer team. After the death of the team captain at the end of last season, the team must prepare for a harsh winter. Parris found that the girls would most likely need salvage what they could to survive and repurpose the clothing from their suitcases. For Natalie, the hunter of the group, Parris added a layer of a ‘deer pelt’ to keep her warm on her hunts. In the present timeline, Parris also needed to design gender neutral clothing for Lottie’s purple cult-like community.

Kailey Schwerman/Showtime/Courtesy Everett Collection

DEADLINE: Tell me about the shift in costumes as you entered in season two.

AMY PARRIS: I imagine that these girls would get bored and look through other people’s suitcases, especially if somebody wasn’t with them any longer. They’d pillage through other suitcases, so I tried to find layers that were believable. They didn’t land in the winter, they landed in the spring and summer, so they weren’t prepared with heavy winter coats. So, any layers they have, they’re bundling up five or six times and then they’re cutting holes in the socks to put them on their hands for gloves or repurposing sweaters as beanies around their head. It’s sort of like putting yourself in that position of, ‘What would you do with one suitcase full of stuff, and what lasts?’ There’s no soap, so how dirty are they going to keep getting and, with how cold it is, putting your hands in water to clean anything is the last thing you want to do. So, they get progressively grimier and dirtier throughout the season.

Little was told to us about the arc of the season. I can reveal now, because the episode has aired, but I didn’t know that the cabin was going to burn. I already knew that the clothes and the closets were limited, but I didn’t realize how much more limited they would become.

DEADLINE: Where did Natalie’s ‘tanned hide’ pieces come from?

PARRIS: That was fun to get to do. We know that they’ve killed a deer, so we found a fake deer skin rug from a HomeGoods store in Canada and then used the back of that, which we repurposed with this latex treatment. The latex and silicone made it look sort of muscly and sinewy and then we painted onto it, so it would look like a crude version of hides being tanned. These girls don’t have those skills, so it shouldn’t look like it was done well and, in fact, we went a little too far and it was a little too gross at first, so we had to pull back on that so it wouldn’t be too distracting for the viewer. We peeled the edges around so that you could see that it’s like the dear skin pattern of the fake fur, and that was really important to try to use fake fur whenever possible because I think an audience member can understand, ‘Oh, that’s meant to be a dear skin rug.’ I don’t necessarily think I always have to use the real thing to achieve that idea.

Simone Kessell as Lottie Kailey Schwerman/Showtime/Courtesy Everett Collection

DEADLINE: In the present, we have also the addition of Lottie’s community, where everyone’s wearing purple. What was the inspiration for that?

PARRIS: Knowing that Lottie’s compound is gender neutral and super inclusive, they wanted it to feel like anybody could borrow from the same community closet. It’s this very specific heliotrope purple color. They get these clothes from the thrift store or from a resale shop, so they all are meant to have more of a vintage, almost ’70s vibe, and then we dipped everything in purple. We really wanted to play with the texture and the patterns that you could blend in there. The idea is inclusivity, gender neutrality, and anybody could kind of wear anything because they’re all meant to be very, very connected and very equal amongst each other.