Amy Jo Johnson Teases ‘Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers’ Short Story Ahead Of Comic Book Series 2024 Release

Amy Jo Johnson is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers her own way. The Pink Ranger is releasing a short story and shared the news on social media with all of her fans.

“No spoilers! Just overly excited to be working with [Francesco Mortarino] on our Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Anniversary Special Short Story! Got our page layouts yesterday. And it’s looking incredible! Can’t wait to share this teaser with you all,” Johnson posted on Instagram.

The short story, which is set to be made available on August 30th, is a teaser that “sets up our MMPR comic book series coming out early 2024.”

Johnson is honoring the legacy of MMPR with the comic book series after turning down the opportunity to take part in a reunion movie for Netflix earlier this year. The film saw the Blue Ranger David Yost and the Black Ranger Walter Jones return to donning their Power Rangers suits 30 years after the show made its debut on the Fox Kids programming block.

Jason David Frank, who played the Green Ranger, and Johnson, opted out of reprising their roles. Johnson took to Twitter to clarify that rumors she didn’t do the movie due to money were “simply not true.”

“Maybe I just didn’t want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn’t go to [New Zealand] for a month. Or none of ur beeswax. [Jason David Frank] & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed,” the Felicity alum said.

In a tweet from Jan. 18, she wrote, “For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!”

For the record I never said no…I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! 😘 #PowerRangers30 — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) January 18, 2023

Netflix’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, the film takes place “thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.”