‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 5 Winner Michael Grimm Bedridden & Sedated By Doctors Following Mystery Illness

Michael Grimm, the musician that won America’s Got Talent Season 5, is in intensive care and his wife is sharing a health update.

Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm took to social media to share news on her husband’s whereabouts in an 11-minute video she posted on Instagram.

“I know you all love Michael and while I want to protect his privacy and his request to not disclose anything, we’re kind of in a situation,” she said.

Lucie said that Michael had been “struggling with his health a lot, lacking energy and not being able to fulfill shows.” His health was so concerning that they “ended up taking him to the hospital” but “they still couldn’t figure out what was going on with him.”

Things escalated on Memorial Day and the singer “could barely walk, couldn’t lift his head” and was becoming unresponsive. He was rushed to the ER as she thought he might be having a stroke, but that was not the case.

While in the hospital, Grimm “started talking gibberish and all of a sudden, physical tremors were setting in [and] his blood pressure was skyrocketing.” Grimm was then admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit) where he has been all week.

“For the safety of his health, they had to put him on a ventilator and sedate him pretty heavily so that he wouldn’t stroke out, so that he wouldn’t flatline,” Lucie added.

Lucie said that he was eventually taken off the ventilator and is able to breathe on his own again but continues to be sedated.

Lucie asked fans to be patient as doctors still try to find out what illness her husband is facing and have canceled upcoming shows this month and in July.

She continued, “Michael will have to not only come back to full consciousness, which he’s not yet. He will also have to now undergo physical therapy because he’s been bedridden for over a week. He currently has no voice, he’s got to go under vocal cord repair, from [the] time being on the ventilator, and get all his organs back up and all his muscles working again, mentally, he needs to come back from this and return to a state of health. So this may take a little time.”

