‘American Auto’ Star Ana Gasteyer Bids Her Team A Fond Farewell Following Series’ Cancellation

American Auto may be gone, but costar Ana Gasteyer will always remember it with gratitude.

“I really loved this opportunity,” she tweeted. “Everyone on the creative team, the writers, the crew, and of course, the ensemble made magic. Lucky me.” She closed with a heart emoji.

NBC opted not to proceed with a third season of its workplace comedy series American Auto, created and executive produced by Superstore creator Justin Spitzer. His other workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, has been picked up to series by the network.

Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo also starred in the series. The series was produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.