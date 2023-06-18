Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

West Virginia Basketball Coach Bob Huggins Arrested In Pittsburgh For DUI – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'The Flash's Andy & Barbara Muschietti: The Film That Lit My Fuse
Read the full story

‘American Auto’ Creator Justin Spitzer Reveals What Would Have Happened In Season 3

American Auto NBC

American Auto fans are going to miss out on a world of Payne, creator Justin Spitzer posted today.

Spitzer posted today on Twitter that the third season “was going to show Katherine Hastings and Payne Motors finally finding success and taking the world by storm. I’m so sorry we didn’t get to make those episodes, but I’m immensely proud of the 23 episodes of the show we did put out there.”

NBC opted not to proceed with a third season of its workplace comedy series American Auto, created and executive produced by Superstore creator Spitzer. His other workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, has been picked up to series by the network.

Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo also starred in the series. The series was produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad