‘American Auto’ Creator Justin Spitzer Reveals What Would Have Happened In Season 3

American Auto fans are going to miss out on a world of Payne, creator Justin Spitzer posted today.

Spitzer posted today on Twitter that the third season “was going to show Katherine Hastings and Payne Motors finally finding success and taking the world by storm. I’m so sorry we didn’t get to make those episodes, but I’m immensely proud of the 23 episodes of the show we did put out there.”

NBC opted not to proceed with a third season of its workplace comedy series American Auto, created and executive produced by Superstore creator Spitzer. His other workplace comedy, St. Denis Medical, has been picked up to series by the network.

Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo also starred in the series. The series was produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.