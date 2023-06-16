You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘American Auto’ Canceled By NBC After 2 Seasons

By Nellie Andreeva, Katie Campione

American Auto
American Auto NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has opted not to proceed with a third season of its workplace comedy series American Auto, created and executive produced by Superstore creator Justin Spitzer.

The news comes a week after the network picked up to series Spitzer’s workplace comedy pilot St. Denis Medical.

NBC is going through a comedy lineup revamp this year, cancelling all of its returning series. The network’s 2023-34 schedule will include freshmen Night Court and Lopez vs Lopez, both of which were renewed for a second season, as well as new entry St. Denis Medical.

There could’ve been a Justin Spitzer single-camera workplace comedy block next season with St. Denis Medical and American Auto, and the latter had internal support at NBC but ultimately the network decided not to go through with a Season 3.

According to Nielsen, Season 2 of American Auto averaged about 2M total viewers and a 0.28 rating among the 18-49 demographic. That’s slightly down from the 2.17M audience average and 0.37 rating for Season 1.

Starring Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer and Jon Barinholtz, American Auto hailed from Spitzer and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. It is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amidst a rapidly changing industry.

Harriet Dyer, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White and X Mayo also star in the series. The series was produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Spitzer Holding Company and Kapital Entertainment.

