Amber Ruffin’s ‘Non-Evil Twin’ Comedy Pilot Not Going Forward At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC is not moving forward with Non-Evil Twin multi-camera comedy pilot, starring and executive produced by NBCUniversal late-night star Amber Ruffin.

Non-Evil Twin was one of two comedy pilots NBC ordered this pilot season along with the single-camera St. Denis Medical, which was picked up to series last Friday.

There is no decision yet on the two drama pilots, one from Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs (fka Murder by the Book) starring Retta; and medical drama pilot Wolf starring Zachary Quinto.

Written by Ruffin and Kenny Smith, Non-Evil Twin starred Ruffin as a woman who is forced to step in to her sister’s role as the leader of a Fortune 500 company despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation.

Ruffin and Smith executive produced alongside Jenny Hagel, with Straight to Cards’ Olivia Morris serving as co-exec producer. Universal Television was the studio.

