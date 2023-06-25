Amber Heard Takes To Stage At Taormina For ‘In The Fire’ World Premiere In First Film Related Appearance Since 2019

Amber Heard has been easing back into official public life gently at Italy’s Taormina Film Festival over the past few days, accompanying the world premiere of her new film In The Fire by Conor Allyn.

Heard stars as an American psychiatrist who travels to a remote plantation in Colombia in the 1890s to treat a disturbed boy and finds herself in a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the child is possessed by the devil.

The actress took to the stage ahead of the world premiere against the backdrop of Taormina’s ancient Greek amphitheatre on Saturday evening with Allyn and cast members Eduardo Noriega and Luca Calvani, in her first such appearance since Gully at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019.

“You don’t to them for money, you do them because you love them,” said the Aquaman star, when quizzed on the difference between working on an independent production like In The Fire and a Hollywood blockbuster

“You do them because you love the story, you love the people, and you want to be part of that experience and have be something that other people can experience.”

The film promotion trip falls exactly a year after the actress lost to Johnny Depp in a defamation trial over her Washington Post editorial in which she described herself “as a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The actress has been keeping a relatively low profile since the high-publicized trial and verdict and is reportedly building a new life in Spain.

In Taormina, she attended the festival’s blue carpet photo call as well as the world premiere, but steered clear of the press conference for the film on Sunday morning and is doing very little press.

There have been sightings of her walking with the rest of the film team through the picturesque hilltop town, where she has been given a warm welcome and generally been left alone, apart from the paparazzi photographers.

Fears that local diehard Johnny Depp fans might target Heard during her stay in Taormina have not materialized and instead there was a show of support for Heard at the blue carpet on Saturday.