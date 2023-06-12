Amazon Freevee To Launch 23 FAST Channels Including ‘The Pink Panther’, ‘Stargate’, ‘Cake Boss’, More

Amazon Freevee has teamed with MGM and Warner Bros. Discovery in a deal to add 23 FAST Channels.

Over the next few months., Freevee will launch 12 MGM channels, including single-title channels The Pink Panther, Stargate, Green Acres and The Outer Limits, alongside branded channels such as MGM Presents, MGM Presents: Action and MGM Presents: Sci-Fi, which will be programmed with premium movies and series including Capote and Red Dawn. They will join Paternity Court, In the Heat of the Night, The Addams Family and Teen Wolf, all of which are currently available on Freevee.

Freevee will launch 11 WBD channels such as Cake Boss, Extreme Couponing, Ghost Brothers, Paranormal Lockdown, Say Yes to the Dress and Long Lost Family.

“FAST Channels offer Freevee viewers an always-on, 24/7, lean-back viewing experience that immediately connects them to a selection of TV shows, movies, and unscripted programming such as news, sports, and music,” said Ryan Pirozzi, head of Amazon Freevee. “MGM and Warner Bros. Discovery create content that appeals to a diverse fan base—action, comedy, drama, scripted, unscripted, and more. We are incredibly excited Freevee customers will have even more choice when it comes to what they can watch, whenever and however they choose.”

Freevee also recently secured 10 channels from Lionsgate which include Nashville, Are We There Yet?, Anger Management and HerSphere, with Ghost Hunters launching in the coming weeks. Additional FAST Channels coming to the service this month include Amazon Movies, Judge & Jury, QVC, HSN, Tastemade en Español, The Big Dish, USA Today and USA Today Sports.