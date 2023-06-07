Daniel DelPurgatorio’s Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Marshmallow’ Adds Paul Soter, Giorgia Whigham, Alysia Reiner and Maxwell Whittingham-Cooper

EXCLUSIVE: Director Daniel DelPurgatorio has rounded out the cast for his sci-fi horror mystery Marshmallow, with Paul Soter (Super Troopers), Giorgia Whigham (Waco: The Aftermath), Alysia Reiner (Better Things) and Maxwell Whittingham-Cooper (Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies) coming aboard for roles in the indie soon heading into production.

The actors join an ensemble that also includes Kue Lawrence, Kai Cech, Max Malas, Corbin Bernsen and Pierson Fode, as previously announced.

Written by Andy Greskoviak (Black Friday), Marshmallow is set at a secluded summer camp, where Morgan (Lawrence), a timid and introverted 12-year-old, is thrust into a waking nightmare when a once-fabled campfire tale becomes real. As a mysterious figure descends upon the camp, Morgan and his newfound friends must embark on a treacherous journey and uncover a sinister reality buried beneath the surface. Little do they know that the truth harbors a secret that will test their resilience and unravel the very fabric of their reality.

Warner Davis and Todd Friedman will produce, with Hemlock Circle Productions aboard as the production company, and Robert Kurtzman to oversee special effects.

Perhaps best known for starring in the Super Troopers films, Soter has also been seen in titles like Beerfest and The Dukes of Hazzard, as well as the more recent Searchlight/Hulu comedy Quasi and truTV’s Tacoma FD.

Most recently appearing on Showtime’s Waco: The Aftermath, Whigham has also been seen on shows like The Orville, Legacies, Scream: The TV Series and The Punisher, to name a few. She was part of the cast of Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and will be seen coming up in the Ted TV series.

Known for roles on Orange Is the New Black and Better Things, Reiner has more recently been seen on The Rookie, Law & Order and Ms. Marvel. She’ll next be seen in the film The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed, which premiered in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, as well as the sci-fi dramedy O Horizon with Maria Bakalova, Adam Pally and David Strathairn.

Whittingham-Cooper stars on Paramount+’s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and also counts amongst his TV credits shows like The Equalizer, Godfather of Harlem and When They See Us. He’s also previously appeared in the films The Photograph and Human Capital and will next be seen playing John Lewis in Netflix’s historical drama Rustin.

Soter is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment; Whigham by Range Media Partners; Reiner by A3 Artists Agency and Schreck Rose Dapello; and Whittingham-Cooper by A3 Artists Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.