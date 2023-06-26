All Things Comedy Elevates Russell Weissman To COO

EXCLUSIVE: Russell Weissman has been upped to Chief Operating Officer at All Things Comedy, the prolific production company and podcast network founded by comics Bill Burr and Al Madrigal.

In his new role, Weissman will lead audience strategy and oversee distribution, sales, business development and podcasts. He will also support the founders and development teams as they expand their work in film and TV and step into an observer role vis-à-vis the company’s Board.

An executive with extensive knowledge of both digital and traditional entertainment ecosystems, Weissman joined ATC as VP of Audience Strategy & Marketing in 2017, focusing to this point on audience growth, marketing and digital strategy. Over the years, his role has evolved as he’s looked to scale the business by building company infrastructure, strategic partnerships and new revenue streams.

“For the past six years, Russell Weissman has been a great partner in the strategy and growth of All Things Comedy,” stated ATC President and CEO, Mike Bertolina. “As his role has grown, and his impact felt on so many facets of our business, it became clear that promoting him to COO was warranted and commensurate with his responsibilities. I look forward to building further with him in this next phase of the business.”

Remarked Madrigal, “Not only has Russell become recognized as one of the foremost experts in podcast advertising, development, and marketing, but he has truly excelled at translating the lofty vision of two bonehead comedians into a thriving business. I’m extremely excited to enter this new chapter with him as our COO, and I’m even more excited for him to explain to me what those initials mean.”

Burr echoed Madrigal’s comments, stating that “At All Things Comedy, we are very excited to announce Russell Weissman’s promotion to COO. He has been one of the driving forces behind our growth since starting at ATC. We are looking forward to continuing to grow our podcast platform with him in this new position.”

“I feel fortunate to be working with such an incredible team of people,” said Weissman. “All Things Comedy has made some important strides as an emerging media company and is uniquely positioned in the entertainment landscape. I look forward to continue pushing All Things Comedy to new heights with our founders.”

Currently in post on the comedy Drugstore June and Burr’s directorial debut Old Dads for Miramax, All Things Comedy previously produced the Emmy-nominated Roku series Immoral Compass, starring Burr, also partnering with Comedy Central on the documentary Patrice O’Neal: Killing Is Easy. Since 2020, the company has launched podcasts including OMG Hi! with George Lopez, Laughing with Myself with SNL alum Melissa Villaseñor, Welcome to Friday, Nate Bargatze’s Nateland, Anthony Jeselnik’s Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project, Gettin’ Better with Ron Funches and Breaking Bread with Tom Papa.

Recent stand-up specials produced for Netflix by ATC include Mae Martin: SAP, Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks and Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?, as well as Ronnie Chieng’s Asian Comedian Destroys America and Speakeasy. Other ATC-produced projects include the Comedy Central series Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers and three one-hour stand-up specials for the network.