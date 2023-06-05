‘All My Children’ Alum Walt Willey Heads To ‘General Hospital’

More of the Pine Valley influence is coming to Port Charles. Walt Willey, who played attorney Jackson Montgomery on All My Children, is set to reprise the character in an upcoming stint on General Hospital, Deadline has confirmed. Willey is expected to join the series in July.

Willey portrayed Jackson Montgomery on All My Children from 1987 to the show’s end in 2011. He also played the character in another crossover on ABC’s The City in 1996.

He is not the first All My Children alum to appear on General Hospital. Finola Hughes previously portrayed Anna on All My Children from 2001-2003, and Kimberly McCullough, who plays Robin Scorpio, appeared in six episodes on All My Children in 2001. Other All My Children alums to appear on General Hospital include Michael E. Knight, Cameron Mathison and James Patrick Stuart.

In addition to All My Children, Willey’s other TV credits include guest or recurring appearances on soaps Ryan’s Hope, As The World Turns, Another World and The Edge of Night, among other credits.

Willey’s casting was first reported by Soap Opera Digest.

Deadline’s Lynette Rice contributed to this report.