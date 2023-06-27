‘All Creatures Great And Small’ On Masterpiece Announces Return, New & Returning Cast Members

Neve McIntosh and James Anthony Rose will be in the new season of 'All Creatures Great and Small'

Masterpiece on PBS will launch seven new episodes of All Creatures Great and Small in early 2024.

Based on the collection of stories by best-selling author James Herriot, the adaptation will return to Yorkshire Dales for the fourth season. It picks up in 1940 as Winston Churchill takes office and Europe is under serious threat.

Season 4 sees Nicholas Ralph reprise his role as young country vet James Herriot, now married to Helen, played by Rachel Shenton (White Gold). Samuel West (Slow Horses) returns as James’ mentor Siegfried Farnon while Anna Madeley (Time) continues as Mrs. Hall, matriarch of Skeldale House. Patricia Hodge (A Very English Scandal) also reprises her role as the eccentric Mrs. Pumphrey, and Derek as her pampered Pekingese Tricki.

All Creatures is currently filming in Yorkshire.

Neve McIntosh (Shetland) joins the cast as the highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, alongside James Anthony-Rose (Slow Horses) as the studious undergraduate vet student Richard Carmody. He arrives at Skeldale as part of his placement under the guidance of James.

An ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s will also star, including Tony Pitts, Imogen Clawson, Paul Copley; Cleo Sylvestre, James Bolam, Will Thorp and Sam Retford.

Returning for season 4 is EP Ben Vanstone who will write the Christmas special. Jamie Crichton also returns, this time as lead writer and EP. Joining them for season four are writers Maxine Alderton and Helen Raynor.

All Creatures Great and Small is a Playground production for Channel 5 and Masterpiece in association with All3Media International.