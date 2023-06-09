Alicia Keys And Ann Mincieli Discuss Documentary ‘Uncharted’ That Explores Creativity And The Lack Of Gender Inclusion In the Music Industry – Tribeca 2023

In the realm of popular music, statistics can reveal the truth behind the glitz and glamour. USC Annenberg’s Inclusion in the Recording Studio study, provides an insightful examination into the lack of women present in the music industry across various sections including engineering, songwriting, producers, spanning from 2012 to 2019. Across 800 popular songs, the study shines a spotlight on an industry that has been predominantly white and male.

However, the emergence of the organization She Is The Music, co-founded by Alicia Keys (AK Worldwide), recording and mixing engineer Ann Mincieli (AK Worldwide/Jungle City Studios), Sam Kirby Yoh, Co-Head of UTA, Dr. Stacy Smith of USC, Rebecca Leon of Lionfish Entertainment and Jody Gerson at Universal Music publishing, materialized in response to the stark data from USC Annenberg’s study. The initiative encompasses mentoring programs, songwriting camps, and a global database of female creators, reflecting a profound commitment to cultivating and amplifying the underheard voices in the music business.

Premiering on June 10 at the Tribeca Film Festival, the documentary Uncharted chronicles one of the writing camps that includes 12 participants including Ayoni, DaVionne, and Jean Deaux. Directed by Beth Aala, the film isn’t just about the pursuit of individual ambitions. It paints a picture of the pressing need for broader representation in music, and follows the process of songwriting, the hardships women face in the industry. Deadline spoke to Keys and Mincieli to get a better understanding of She Is The Music and how the organization provides a platform for underrepresented artists that challenges the status quo.

DEADLINE: Can you talk about the inception of the organization and why something like She Is The Music is so important today?

ANN MINCIELI: We started looking at stats and immediately saw the necessity for it. We’re celebrating our fifth year with this documentary and since the beginning we’ve been able to establish a strong foundation. Our main question has always been, how can we get women into these power rooms? We realized we have to change these numbers, and at the end of the day, if we’re helping two people, three people, five people, 10 people, then we’re making a difference.

ALICIA KEYS: You know, it’s really a part of the concept. After reading the Annenberg study there was an urgency for something like She Is The Music. And the concept was really about providing more opportunity to get women at the seat of the table and put them in positions where they can be a part of that change. What people don’t realize is that music isn’t just songwriters and engineers, but we need more music lawyers, business managers, and creative directors. She Is The Music really does run the gamut of what is possible for women.

DEADLINE: There are so few women and even fewer women of color in this business, and you’ve been a part of this for a long time, so I am wondering if you’ve come to your own conclusion about where that lack of inclusion stems from.

KEYS: There’s a lot of patriarchy within these institutional systems that have been formed. Although we’ve made strides and we’ve definitely moved forward to a degree, it’s still not enough women, you know, in the boardrooms, C-suites and high level positions. Why are we even still at that place where it’s the first time a woman or a woman of color wins or gains anything. Many have gotten used to working with each other. To be fair, I don’t think it’s totally intentional. There needs to be more self-awareness to say “wow, we all look the same here, let’s change it up.” I mean there are men in the industry who do care about changing the dynamic and want to support, but we really need entire organizations built by powerful women who are breaking through the glass ceiling.

DEADLINE: Alicia, being a young musician in a rather ruthless industry. Can you talk about what your experience was like finding mentors to work with?

KEYS: I didn’t understand how to forge a relationship with people because the industry is so transactional and was shy about approaching people because it can be hard to gauge what people want from you. That stopped me from creating the mentorship at the very beginning.

As my career began to develop, I had certain people who definitely were on my side, but most were men which did provide some sense of protection. You can see how it becomes really hard for young women because you’re often in spaces with male energy and you have to figure out how to get the respect you deserve and do your best to create opportunities for yourself, but I remember feeling vulnerable in a lot of ways.

Years later, I look at the women in my life and I know I can trust them and I know that they’re good people and I know that now because I’ve had enough experience to kind of know the difference. It’s just really hard to navigate because it’s just such a unique world. No one I knew at the time had the same experience as me, so I didn’t have anyone to run to to ask questions. Who is there to prevent you from signing something that is detrimental to your career. That’s why Uncharted documentary is so important.

DEADLINE: Hearing how a lot of Alicia’s experience was rather isolating, In Uncharted, we see that She Is The Music is not only trying to cultivate talent, but providing true mentorship while creating solidarity amongst the participants.

MINCIELI: You hit the nail on the head. Alicia and I would come back and review the sessions and see how the participants interact with one another. Even if they don’t get a song placed, and people make friends that can lean on each other, give advice to each other and utilize each other’s talents.

KEYS: This is the goal. You’re meeting women at different levels. Some are more established than others, and it’s really beautiful because you’re able to see both sides learning. We set the ladies up into groups and move folks around so everyone gets to interact with one another, so the participants can take part in the collaborative process with people who bring different skills to the table, and hopefully use their individual platforms to uplift each other’s work.

DEADLINE: What’s your vision of change for the music industry? What do you hope the future looks like for women and women of color?

MINCIELI: I hope that women get the opportunities they deserve. They’re all up and coming, trying to get from point A to point B in their career, and the documentary can be a stepping stone not just for them but all women who want to pursue these types of careers. Organizations like She Is The Music are for them. This documentary and the premiere at Tribeca will hopefully be used as just another platform for them now and in the future.

DEADLINE: And what do you hope others get out of watching the Uncharted documentary?

KEYS: The audience will be introduced to some incredible artists, writers, producers, engineers — young women who are out here doing amazing things. I think people will be moved and learn a lot from this. The audience is seeing the full creative process in an up-close-and-personal way. These women are on the precipice of success working on their craft, without ever knowing the outcome. That’s part of the investment here. You see their work ethic and want to see them win you know? But I think that, I think you, you get very invested in them, and you become hopeful for them, and you really wanna, wanna see them win. That in itself will open viewers’ minds to what’s possible.

MINCIELI: We are looking to flip the numbers and the ladies in the documentary are helping us get there. I think one by one, we’re starting to see the numbers change one by one day by day. At any given time we could hold eight to ten camps a year, and hold conscious space for inclusion and equity. It’s something that the rest of the industry has to get on board with, and stop using the same five producers and writers that are always in vogue. On our She Is The Music website, we have a curated database where women can upload their resume that industry folks can check out and use as a tool when looking for talent to eliminate the excuse that it’s “hard finding someone to do that.” We’ve come a long way since we’ve met the five year mark, but we have a lot more work to do. And we feel that this doc is really just gonna open the floodgates and the eyes for the next generation of women that are coming up.