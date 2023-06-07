Alice Rohrwacher’s Cannes Title ‘La Chimera’ Sells Out Internationally For The Match Factory 

Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher’s latest pic La Chimera has inked a series of international deals for The Match Factory following its well-received debut at last month’s Cannes Film Festival.

Starring an ensemble including Josh O’Connor, Isabella Rossellini, and Alba Rohrwacher the pic has sold in the UK and Ireland (Curzon), Australia and New Zealand (Palace Entertainment), Benelux (September Film), Germany (Piffl Medien), Hong Kong (Edko), Spain (Elastica), South Korea (M&M International), China (Jetsen), Japan (Bitters End), and Taiwan (Swallow Wings).

Palme d’Or juggernaut Neon has already taken North American rights. Ad Vitam is a co-producer and distributor in France, while Filmcoopi will be releasing the feature in Switzerland and 01 Distribution in Italy.

Further deals reported today are Austria (Stadtkino), Baltics (A-One), Bulgaria (Art Fest), CIS (Mauris Film), Czech Republic & Slovakia (Aerofilms), Finland (B-Film), Denmark (Filmbazar), Former Yugoslavia (MCF), Greece (Cinobo), Hungary (Cirko), Middle East and North Africa (Moving Turtle), Poland (Aurora Films), Portugal (Midas), Romania (Independenta), Singapore (Anticipate Pictures), Thailand (Documentary Club), and Ukraine (Arthouse Traffic).

Set during the 1980s in the clandestine world of the tombaroli, or tomb robbers, La Chimera tells the story of a young English archaeologist (O’Connor) caught up in the illegal trafficking of ancient finds. Carol Duarte and Vincenzo Nemolato also star in the pic, which was produced in Tarquinia and southern Tuscany as well as central Italy and Switzerland.

Rohrwacher’s regular collaborator Carlo Cresto-Dina produced La Chimera through his company Tempesta and longtime backers Rai Cinema. As reported by us at the time, La Chimera charmed audiences on the Croisette, receiving a 9-minute standing ovation inside the Palais’ Lumière theater. Deadline’s Pete Hammond described the pic as “splendid and mysterious.”