Alex Brightman, Colin Donnell Join Broadway-Bound Jaws Comedy ‘The Shark Is Broken’

Beetlejuice‘s Alex Brightman and Chicago Med‘s Colin Donnell will portray Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider, respectively, in the upcoming Broadway making-of-Jaws comedy The Shark Is Broken, joining the previously announced Ian Shaw (who will play his own father, Robert Shaw).

The full casting announcement was made today by producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Scott Landis, and GFour Productions. The Shark Is Broken begins previews Tuesday, July 25, for a limited 16-week engagement.at the John Golden Theatre, with an official opening night on Thursday, August 10.

Ian Shaw in ‘The Shark is Broken’ (Credit: Helen Maybanks)

Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon and directed by Guy Masterson, the comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Stephen Spielberg’s blockbuster Jaws. The Shark Is Broken debuted at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, then opened on the West End in 2021 to good reviews and an Olivier Award nomination for Best Comedy Play.

Brightman is a two-time Tony-nominated actor for his performances in Beetlejuice the Musical and School of Rock. Other Broadway credits include Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked and Glory Days. He can be seen on the current (and final) season of NBC’s The Blacklist as forensic analyst Herbie Hambright.

Donnell was most recently seen as the lead of Peacock’s Irreverent. Among other roles, he played Dr. Connor Rhodes in NBC’s drama Chicago Med and Tommy Merlyn in CW’s Arrow. On stage, Donnell recently starred as Russell Hammond in the musical adaptation of Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous at The Old Globe. Broadway credits include Violet, Anything Goes and Jersey Boys.