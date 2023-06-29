Alana Haim Signs With Entertainment 360

EXCLUSIVE: Alana Haim has signed with Entertainment 360 for acting representation.

Alana and her sisters, Este and Danielle, founded HAIM, their award winning all-female rock band, in 2007. A dynamic artist, Alana, sings as well as plays the piano, guitar, and drums for the band.

She made her feature film debut to rave reviews starring as the female lead of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Academy Award nominated film, Licorice Pizza.

For her performance in this film, Haim received an NBR Award for Breakthrough Performance, was nominated for a BAFTA Award for Best Leading Actress,”was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for Best Actress, was honored with the Virtuoso Award from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and received recognition from Film Critics groups across the country.

With her band HAIM, Alana and her sisters made history in 2021 as the first all-female rock group to be nominated for Grammy Album of The Year with their third album, Women In Music Pt. III. The album received two Grammy nominations as the band’s single The Steps was also nominated for Best Rock Performance.

In 2022, they went on their One More HAIM tour with notable sold out shows at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden. In 2023, they will be seen touring with Taylor Swift on the Eras tour.

Alana is represented by CAA, Narrative and attorney Nicky Stein.