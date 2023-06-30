Alan Arkin Remembered By Michael Douglas And ‘Kominsky Method’ Co-Stars, Steve Carell, More

Alan Arkin was remembered by his friends and colleagues as a giant talent in film, television and theater, a man whose winding life paths seemed to be able to transform any role. But it was the small gestures that were most prominent, the little generosities that stayed with people many years.

The outpouring of remembrances included some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Michael Douglas saluted Arkin’s long career.

“Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry. My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

Paul Reiser felt the world’s loss.

A world without Alan Arkin is …not so great. I’ve loved this man from the moment he came on screen in “The Russians Are Coming..” (“Whitaker Walt!l) I was 8. Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend. — Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) June 30, 2023

I feel so fortunate to have worked with the amazing, hilarious, (and hilariously ornery) Alan Arkin #restinpeace Condolences to Suzanne and the whole family.

Sarah Baker recalled a magnetic presence.

“When I was with Alan, I couldn’t see anyone else. People understandably treated him with reverence because they were so in awe of his talent, but he liked to joke around and do bits. Nothing made me happier than making him laugh. We formed a friendship that I will always hold dear. I wish I’d gotten to see him one more time, but I’m happy that he knew how much he meant to me. In his last email to me, he said “I haven’t even been out of my Birkenstocks in three years.” I know he was living a happy and peaceful life with his dear Suzanne, and I’m thinking of her and his family and friends today. I love you, Alan. ♥️



Steve Carell recalled his memorable first meeting.



“When I first met Alan, he gave me a business card. It said ‘Alan Arkin: Actor Director, Musician. Can drive stick shift. Owns own tux.’ He was my idol, my friend, and I loved him”

John Cusack met Arkin in New York.