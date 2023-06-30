Alan Arkin Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ & ‘Argo’ Actor Was 89

Alan Arkin, who won an Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine, was nominated for Argo and two other films and also won a Tony Award, has died. He was 89.

The news was announced Friday morning by his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, who gave a joint statement on behalf of the family to People.

The statement read: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin was born in 1934 in Brooklyn. His family were Jewish immigrants from Russia and Germany. His father was an artist and writer, and his mother was a teacher. He made his first big screen appearance as an uncredited singer in Fred Sears’s Calypso Heat Wave. Arkin made his Broadway debut in the musical From the Second City. He next starred as David Kolowitz in the Broadway comedy Enter Laughing, for which he won a Tony Award.

Arkin earned his first Academy Award nomination in the Best Actor category for his first substantial onscreen role in Norman Jewison’s 1966 comedy The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming. Arkin was nominated again in 1968 for his role as a mute in The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter by Robert Ellis Miller.

He finally won an Academy Award in 2006 for what was described at the time as a comeback performance in the cult teen comedy Little Miss Sunshine, starring Steve Carell, Toni Collette, and a young Paul Dano. He followed that with an Oscar-nominated performance in Ben Affleck’s Best Picture winner Argo.

Arkin clocked well over 100 feature film credits across his decades-long career. Notable pics include Catch-22, Edward Scissorhands, Freebie and the Bean, The In-Laws, Slums of Beverly Hills and Wait Until Dark, where he starred alongside Audrey Hepburn.

Arkin also received an Emmy nomination for his role as Harry Rowen in The Pentagon Papers in 2003. His other notable television work includes playing Leon Felhendler in Escape from Sobibor and more recently as the voice of J.D. Salinger in the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman.

He also enjoyed a significant Broadway career, both as an actor and director. Alongside his 1963 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor/Play for Enter Laughing, he was Tony-nominated in 1973 for his direction of the original production of Neil Simon’s now-classic The Sunshine Boys, starring Jack Albertson and Sam Levene. Other Broadway acting credits include 1961’s From the Second City and 1964’s Luv. He directed Hail Scrawdyke! in 1966, Molly in ’73, and, most recently, Taller Than a Dwarf in 2000.

Arkin is survived by his three sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, and his third wife Suzanne Newlander Arkin, whom he married in 1999.